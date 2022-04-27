‘Disco in the city’: DJs at Foundry want a ‘reunion and reset’

The Miners Foundry on Friday will host the first in a series of “sip and bounce” meet and greets, featuring a group of DJs that will include Mi/Nu and Miles Beyond, among others, a news release states.

Marie-Eve — aka Mi/Nu — hails from Montreal and is known for bringing magic to dance floors the world over. Now living in Nevada City, she tends to go for a deeper sound in her music, mixing dark tones with a psychedelic twist. She is also a resident DJ and co-organizer of the PORTALS event series.

Miles Beyond has amassed an impressive collection of records over his lifetime and has been featured as a host on KVMR, as well as in many performances at downtown club the Haven. Like Mi/Nu, he is part of the collective of DJs that make up the PORTALS series, where he can be found focusing on deep cuts and the underground movement.

“Our new team of Miners Foundry DJs Miles Beyond and Mi/Nu will crew us through a soul-led, after-work disco in the city,” said D’ete Blackshire, talent buyer at Miners Foundry, in the release. “It will be a connective affair. If it’s been a minute, like it has for us all, let’s reunion and reset.”

Admission is free for members of the Foundry and $7 for non-members.

“We want to set the tone for our community by reconnecting with members, and introducing ourselves to a new generation of neighbors, local culture purveyors, and creators,” said Blackshire.

Miners Foundry reminds guests to visit its website for updated safety guidelines before purchasing tickets.

For tickets and general information, visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

For more information, contact Kat Kress at Kat@minersfoundry.org or 530-265-5040.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center