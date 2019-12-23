Disc Golf Association donates to United Way

The 5th Annual Derek Sorensen Memorial Disc Golf Tournament was held on Oct. 19 during United Way’s Grills & Grilles event at Western Gateway Park. The tournament was hosted by the Gold Country Disc Golf Association in memory of Derek Sorensen who was an avid disc golf player. A hundred percent of the tournament proceeds were donated to United Way of Nevada County in Derek’s memory, culminating in a total donation of $2,765.

Derek was 26 years old when his loving family lost him.

“He was a best friend to many and a great friend to all,” said his mother, Debbie Evans. “He was not judgmental; never a bully and he loved all living things. He loved all living things; dogs, cats, butterflies, birds, bees and even slugs. Derek was passionate about the Yuba River, loved the mountains, the ocean and most of all the desert and he enjoyed many sports, bowling, hiking, camping, biking, snowboarding and playing disc golf. He is missed by many.”

All proceeds from the tournament went to United Way of Nevada County’s Community Impact Fund. The funds are used to help individuals and families in Nevada County meet their basic needs of food, emergency shelter and access to health care.