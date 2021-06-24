Disbelief: International community mourns Nevada County farmer’s suicide

A community of world travelers, musicians and gardeners gathered last month near the Bridgeport vein of the Yuba River to remember a man riveted by moving waters, from the Pacific and Atlantic oceans to the California Sierra.

Twenty-nine-year-old Gonzalo Rodrigo Miranda Rodríguez died May 18, after taking his own life on a South County property, authorities said.

Gonzalo Rodrigo Miranda Rodríguez, left, from Santiago, Chile, stands in the kitchen of his Penn Valley home alongside his partner Graciela Aguilar, from Guanajuato, Mexico. Rodríguez took his life on May 18.

The Sheriff’s Office said Rodríguez was the seventh and most recent suicide of 2021 in Nevada County — and noted that despite the pressures of the pandemic, is statistically average for this time of year.

Rodríguez’s memorial took place at the diver’s favorite spot to jump directly from granite into the Sierra snowmelt. A diverse group of more than 50 people representing Mexico, Israel, Chile and California gathered to process his death together.

LEAVING FAMILY TO TRAVEL ABROAD

Rodríguez was born Dec. 1, 1991, in the small, coastal town of Loncoche, a city in the southern half of Chile, to a Jehovah’s Witness pastor, Rodrigo Felipe Miranda Baeza, and María de Lorena Rodríguez González.

According to close friend and Grass Valley resident Adalberto Carabajal, Rodríguez’s family background inspired his move to California, and traveling in general.

“He was repressed his whole life,“ Carabajal said. ”He was a rebel — that’s why he left home when he was 18 and did everything that his family told him he couldn’t do. That’s why he got tattoos, traveled, got a girlfriend.“

Rodríguez inked the image of an octopus and a ship, as well as a diver and a shark on his skin, Carabajal said, as further testament to his devotion to the ocean.

Baeza, Rodríguez’s father, still lives in La Serena, Chile. Baeza said he took his son to the ocean and pool “because exercise is good for the health,“ adding that he was not surprised his son found comfort in the water’s depth as he aged.

When Rodríguez was 14, his father moved the family from Santiago to La Serena, approximately 60 miles from the Pacific Ocean, where family outings brought them dolphins, penguins and even the occasional whale.

“In 2005, I heard the sound of a whale with him,” Baeza said. “They saw a whale, how it came out of water, the sound it made. My eyes were shiny and his eyes, too.”

Although he was saddened by his son’s initial departure from Chile, Baeza said he respected his son paving a path of his own.

“He made his choice to choose a different life,” Baeza explained. “There was no problem when he decided to leave and go to the states. The Bible made a big impact on his life — he had faith and he believed in a creator.

“He loved nature,” Baeza added, “and nature has the quality of God.”

Penn Valley resident Graciela Aguilar, Rodríguez’s partner for the last year, said his love for the water was unmatched.

“I also do scuba diving because I have (done) 12 dives in my life, but he’s gone 300 times, even more,” Aguilar said. “When you’re down there in the water, it’s amazing, you feel very alive.”

Aguilar said Rodríguez dove in Australia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Catalina, but with the most enthusiasm in the Mexican Caribbean.

“You need to be aware because a lot of things happen down there,” Aguilar said. “He was connected. That was his element.”

FINDING FAMILY

Close friend and Grass Valley resident Adalberto Carabajal said Rodríguez was a compassionate and trusted confidant — an important emotional resource anywhere, but especially in a foreign country.

Carabajal, originally from Jalisco, Mexico, met Rodríguez three years ago thousands of miles north of their countries of origin, through mutual friends at the Brass Rail bar in North San Juan. Rodríguez may have been unimpressed by Carabajal’s lackluster ping pong abilities, but was deeply moved by familial-like connections in his social circle.

Rodríguez met Graciela Aguilar, friends of Carabajal since they attended the University of Guadalajara, that same night. Aguilar said her curiosity about Rodríguez was fueled by easy conversation.

Aguilar said she remembers how Rodríguez “liked to make people feel good about themselves.”

Aguilar said Rodríguez not only modeled confidence and compassion, but also offered explicit encouragement to those around him through tangible affirmations.

“He always made me feel like a valuable, powerful, capable, attractive person,” Aguilar said. “He really helped with my self-esteem. He mentioned my good qualities. That is something that I appreciate.”

Aguilar began working seasonally in the area five years ago, but chose to make Nevada County her permanent home in February 2020. Aguilar said sharing the goal of sustaining themselves as cannabis farmers and building a life outside of their home countries made her and Rodríguez more than lovers.

“It’s good to have more than a boyfriend-girlfriend — a partner, a friend, a person who you can flow with easily in this business,” Aguilar said, referring to cannabis. “We are not only farmers, we are family and we need to support each other. I think community is very important.”

Aguilar said Rodríguez shared that value and helped out in whatever way possible.

A RETURN TO THE COAST

Aguilar said she has received many consoling words from within and without the local international community since Rodríguez’s death.

“There are some times that I’m like, ’I still cannot believe this is happening,” Aguilar said. “It’s just step by step.”

Since his death, Aguilar has navigated conversations with the local authorities as well as the Chilean consulate to reconnect the Rodríguez family with his remains.

Aguilar said her contact at the consulate was compassionate, with a son who was Gonzalo’s age.

Aguilar picked up Rodríguez’s ashes from downtown Nevada City on June 4 and intends to send half to his family in Chile. She hopes to share her portion with the sea off the shore of Catalina, where the two scuba dived together.

“It’s the place where he last dove, and I’m going to try to do another dive and release the ashes in the sea,“ Aguilar said.

As Aguilar shares her grief with family and friends, the Penn Valley farmer said she takes great solace in knowing that Rodríguez is now “amor puro” — pure love.

Aguilar, Carabajal and their international family will continue to take solace and find joy in the river flows.

“It’s a lot of work with the farm, but I know I’ll make it there,” Aguilar said.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com