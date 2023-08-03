Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital earned the highest possible honor roll recognition for its commitment to appropriate opioid use and safe treatment by Cal Hospital Compare.

Of the 109 participating hospitals, four Dignity Health Sacramento Hospitals including, Mercy General Hospital, Methodist of Sacramento Hospital, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Woodland Memorial Hospital were among 42 hospitals acknowledged for achieving ‘Superior Performance.’ The ‘Superior Performance rating was given to the hospitals who implemented advanced, innovative opioid stewardship strategies across multiple service lines and consistently achieved the highest level of performance.