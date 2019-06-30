Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Hospital Auxiliary awards scholarships

The Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Hospital Auxiliary recently awarded two $3,000 scholarships to two local students. The recipients were Layla Stroer of Grass Valley and Emily Blackston of Nevada City. Stroer graduated from Bear River High School and will be attending the University of California, Davis, majoring in pre-medicine. Blackston is presently attending Sierra College and majoring in nursing.

The Auxiliary awards two scholarships annually to deserving student applicants who are planning to major in a health-related field. These scholarships are available to all Nevada County high school seniors or college students residing in Nevada County who maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher. They are also available to hospital Auxiliary members or hospital employees. Applications are available from local high school counselors, college scholarship offices or from the auxiliary vice president at 530-05-9320. Pictured from left are Emily Blackston, Sue Scardina (vice president of Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Hospital Auxiliary) and Layla Stroer.