Sacramento, Calif. – Dignity Health announced the distribution of nearly $1.15M to 17 community-based organizations in Nevada, Sacramento, and Yolo counties through the Community Health Improvement Grant Award program.
The goal of this program is to improve the health and well-being of vulnerable and underserved populations and to bring about real and lasting improvements to the region.
“Giving back has always been an integral part of our mission, and we are proud to continue supporting organizations who are going above and beyond to meet the needs of our community,” said Dignity Health Community Health and Outreach Manager, Phoua Moua. “Through these partnerships, we are able to address our community’s most complex health and human challenges.”
In Nevada County, $86,845 in community grants have been awarded to two community partnership projects including Bright Futures for Youth and Community Beyond Violence.
Bright Futures for Youth (formerly Friendship Club and NEO) were awarded $43,045 to help connect youth to positive social determinants of health, which includes improved access to basic needs, health care, mental health supports, substance use prevention and intervention services, and mitigates factors that contribute to poor health outcomes.
Community Beyond Violence (CBV), with collaborators Grass Valley Police Department, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada City Police Department, was awarded $43,800 for their Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Mobile Response Team.
This is a formal collaboration between CBV and GVPD creating a mobile response team for domestic violence and sexual assault. The law enforcement officials will be responsible for making arrests and ensuring the safety of all involved, the DV/SA advocate will provide crisis intervention and trauma informed counseling and advocacy with the criminal justice system, medical system and refer appropriate parties for ongoing supportive services.
“I am constantly inspired by our community partners for the unique and innovative solutions they come up with to serve the diverse needs of our community, including physical and mental health care, social services, housing, food, education, and training,” said Michael Korpiel, Greater Sacramento Market President of Dignity Health. “By investing in these organizations, our goal is to foster belonging and inclusivity, equip our community with the resources and support they need to live a healthy and prosperous life and limit serious future health interventions.”
Every three years, Dignity Health and health system partners conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment in each county to determine the most pressing health priorities. The 2022 community assessment indicated that having access to mental and behavioral health and substance-use services are key priorities, as well as having access to basic needs such as housing, jobs, and food. With this in mind, Dignity Health and its grant committee selected several organizations to help address this need, including the Greater Sacramento Urban League. Greater Sacramento Urban League’s Cut to the Chase program is dedicated to providing culturally specific behavioral health resources and support that is uniquely tailored to Black men.
“At the Greater Sacramento Urban League, we are committed to empowering Black and other historically marginalized people throughout the region,” said Dwayne Crenshaw, President, and CEO of the Greater Sacramento Urban League. “With the support of Dignity Health, we can successfully address the stigma around Black males by providing support and help to those experiencing adverse childhood experiences, trauma, and mental-emotional health issues.”
