Sacramento, Calif. – Dignity Health announced the distribution of nearly $1.15M to 17 community-based organizations in Nevada, Sacramento, and Yolo counties through the Community Health Improvement Grant Award program.

The goal of this program is to improve the health and well-being of vulnerable and underserved populations and to bring about real and lasting improvements to the region.

Dignity Health is a multi-state nonprofit network of 10,000 physicians, more than 60,000 employees, 41 acute care hospitals, and 400-plus care-centers, including community hospitals, urgent care, surgery and imaging centers, home health, and primary care clinics in Arizona, California, and Nevada. Dignity Health is dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality, and affordable patient-centered care with special attention to the poor and underserved. Dignity Health is a part of CommonSpirit Health, a nonprofit health system committed to advancing health for all people and dedicated to serving the common good. For more information, please visit our website at www.DignityHealth.org.