Digital resource help at Penn Valley Library

The Penn Valley Library will begin offering one-on-one sessions for patrons who have questions using the library’s digital resources, including Overdrive, Hoopla, and Kanopy. The workshops will be from 2 to 3 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month beginning February 20. Contact the Penn Valley Library to reserve a 20-minute session. For more information, visit the Events Calendar at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library or call the Penn Valley branch at 530-432-5764.