Digging deeper: CEA attacks mine environmental report

Opponents of the Idaho-Maryland Mine filed an 18-page critique of the draft environmental impact report with five days to spare before the comment period ends Monday.

The Community Environmental Advocates Foundation via MineWatch — made up of 18 nonprofits, Patagonia and Nevada County community members — itemized what it termed the report’s failures through 29 key points.

Matt Kelley, senior planner for Nevada County’s Community Development Agency, said he received the comments from CEA and its coalition MineWatch on Wednesday.

“Receiving comments on the adequacy of the draft EIR is part of the public process before a final EIR comes before the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors,” Kelley said. “All comments submitted by April 4 at 5 p.m. on the adequacy of the draft EIR are reviewed and considered before final EIR is released.”

Ralph Silberstein, with CEA, said Raney Planning & Management, the consultants hired to create the report, did not actually conduct any of the studies contained within the report. It just assembled it.





“It’s not Raney’s science. It’s not the county’s science,” Silberstein said, noting some of the technical studies are not technically “science” so much as they are assembling data — like in the case of traffic studies, for example.

Silberstein said the consultants were selected and paid for — albeit indirectly — by Rise Gold Corp., the company behind the mine project.

According to Jarryd Gonzales, spokesperson for Rise Gold, the company had to pay for the consultants as part of the project requirements.

“That’s the law — for any EIR,” Gonzales said. “Just because we pay for it doesn’t mean we get to choose. It’s not our process. Because we pay for it the implication is that it’s stacked, but we have to pay for it. That’s the way it is. Any applicant has to pay the fee.”

Christy Hubbard, who lives near the mine, said she believes in the CEA Foundation and MineWatch’s mission because of the community’s need for a watchdog.

Hubbard said MineWatch’s critiques were either created by or backed by four hired consultants of their own — Dave Chambers of the Center for Science in Public Participation, attorneys Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger LLP of San Francisco, Baseline Environmental Consulting in Emeryville, and finally, acoustical consultant Salter.

“The corporation’s goal is to make money,” Silberstein said. “That’s the difference between our side and their side. The community is the only tool that we have … and there has to be someone in the community to watch what’s going on — especially when a project this potentially risky is going on.”

CLEAN UP

The EIR assumes that the Centennial site of the mine has already been cleaned up, CEA states. Per the California Environmental Quality Act, the clean up from previous mining activity — which concluded in the 1950s — is required before Rise Gold’s operations can begin.

The work required to accomplish the clean-up of the Centennial site — a 56-acre parcel located two miles away from the 119-acre New Brunswick site at the corner of Brunswick and East Bennett roads, where the bulk of the mining activity will take place — is not disclosed or evaluated at all in the EIR, CEA states.

Additionally, CEA states that the report assumes the construction required to reopen the mine would take place at once, as opposed to sequentially, rendering the construction time estimate in the report — 12 months for the project in full and 18 months for the water treatment facility alone — inconsistent.

The construction times are significant, Hubbard and Silberstein said, because they indicate how long neighbors will deal with related noise, as opposed to the blasts and rock upheaval that will inevitably follow should the mine project be approved.

Then there’s the issue of the mine’s tentative waste. CEA claims the consultants hired to explore the project inadequately describe the hazardous waste created by mining in the first place, fail to demonstrate that mine waste disposal via off-site sales would be viable and that processing and stockpiling may not be viable due to the necessary safeguard control of asbestos.

WATER QUALITY

According to CEA, the EIR repeatedly references a document outside of the 1,000-plus page draft to analyze the “insufficient quantity of drill core rock“ necessary to determine the mine’s true impact on water quality.

CEA noted that the samples taken were assessed by four different labs, and that chain of custody processes that track the movement of samples throughout their collection were not accounted for in the report.

CEA took issue with where water testing took place for the report.

“A more accurate sampling of mine water would be from the drains located along Wolf Creek rather than from the New Brunswick shaft, as described in the analysis of mine water flow, which shows water entering the shaft then flowing downward through extant mineworks to exit the drains at Wolf Creek,” the comments state.

“It’s a sum-total game,” Silberstein said. “There are massive complications. … it really begs a much bigger question for the community: How much disruption are we willing to put up with?”

AIR QUALITY, OTHER ITEMS

Concerning air quality, CEA states that the EIR’s health risk assessment relies on meteorologic information from the Blue Canyon site, located off Highway 80, which bears little resemblance to Grass Valley.

The remainder of the points addressed by CEA include biological changes to the area, including how mine water discharges would overheat the south fork of Wolf Creek; and how the report relies on what it calls an arbitrary threshold for greenhouse gas emissions.

Silberstein and Hubbard said that although there are no universal, national or even countywide standards established for CEQA, they have been grateful to take part in the civic process.

Hubbard said CEA Foundation, created first to prevent the Idaho-Maryland Mine from reopening over a decade ago, and the MineWatch coalition, created specifically to combat Rise Gold, will continue their fight in a way that dignifies the Planning Commission, supervisors and the local community.

“We try to live and breathe a respectful, knowledge-based voice,” Hubbard said.

