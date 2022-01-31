Diaper Project receives sizable grant

From left, Karen Keegan, director of the Nevada County Diaper Project, Rosemary Gonzalez, First 5 Nevada County Support Services’ secretary and Melody Easton, First 5 Nevada County’s executive director.

Photo submitted by Patti Lawrence.

The Nevada County Diaper Project has announced their partnership with First 5 Nevada County Commission through a generous grant received from the Nevada County Housing and Community Services Division. This funding will enhance The Nevada County Diaper Project’s reach to families in need of diapers and wipes throughout the region.

“These last two years have been even more difficult due to COVID-19, as more families than ever before are having a hard time meeting the needs of their most vulnerable — their babies,” said Karen Keegan, The Diaper Project’s director. “I cannot thank First 5 enough for arranging this donation so that more families county wide can be helped.”

The Nevada County Diaper Project,

Founded in 2009 by a group of people led by Cathy Fagan, The Nevada County Diaper Project began distributing diapers to needy families. Keegan took over in 2019 and it has grown steadily ever since. The need continues to be greater than ever, which makes donations appreciated even more.

First 5 Nevada County is a subsidiary of First 5 of California but works independently in Nevada County. Their mission statement is to “promotes the importance of early childhood by investing in complex systems of care, empowering families, and strengthening the community.” To learn more about First 5 of Nevada County, visit http://www.first5nevco.com .

There are several ways diaper distribution is done. The Diaper Project donates diapers to Interfaith Food Bank where they are given out on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Grass Valley at 440 Henderson Street. On the second and fourth Friday of each month free diapers are also available through The Nevada County Food Bank’s distribution site at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 12889 Osborn Hill Rd. in Grass Valley. Additionally they are distributed through Partners Family Resource Center in Penn Valley, San Juan Ridge Family Resource Center, Child Advocates of Nevada County, Living Well Medical Clinic and Sierra Pines United Methodist Church. The list of distribution places is growing. Organizations in need diapers for their clients, or those interested in making a donation can contact Karen Keegan at 925-351-4061 or ncdiaperproject@gmail.com . For more information, visit http://www.nevadacountydiaperproject.org .