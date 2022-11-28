Diamond Peak Ski Resort announces early opening

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A cold November and successful snowmaking has allowed Diamond Peak Ski Resort, according to a press release.

Officials announced in a release Sunday the resort will be open for the 2022-23 season on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The resort will be opening with top-to-bottom terrain, ski and snowboard lessons, rental equipment, and food and beverage options at the Base Lodge, according to the release. Specific runs to be open for Opening Day are still to be determined, and details will be posted to Diamond Peak’s Conditions page on its website as they are available, the release stated.

Diamond Peak is still hiring for several positions including indoor, outdoor, full-time and part-time positions with a starting wage of $20 per hour for most positions and $14 per hour for junior positions, the release stated. Employees receive training, uniform, discounts and a free season pass. Positions and applications can be found on Diamond Peak’s Employment page.

Season passes and gift cards are already available online and 2022-23 season lift tickets, rentals and group lessons are scheduled to be available to book via Diamond Peak’s online store on Dec. 1, according to the release. Private lessons can be booked over the phone by calling 775-832-1177.

Diamond Peak, Village Ski Loft and Alibi are teaming up to throw an ugly sweater themed Ski Season Kickoff Party at Alibi Incline Public House (931 Tahoe Blvd, Incline Village) from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, the release stated.

The community is invited to celebrate with unique sweaters, goofy games, karaoke, prizes and the release of Alibi’s 2022-23 Snowflake White IPA, brewed specifically for Diamond Peak’s Snowflake Lodge, according to the release. Diamond Peak season pass holders and those with a Diamond Peak lift ticket for Dec. 9 will receive discounts on pints during the event.

Details are posted at DiamondPeak.com/Events.