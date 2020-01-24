DEVELOPING: Two who died in Auburn plane crash identified

UPDATE 1:45 P.M.:

The two people who died after a plane crash in Auburn Friday have been identified as 80-year old Anthony Lawrence Wright Sr. of Meadow Vista, and 55-year old Anthony Lawrence Wright Jr. of Meadow Vista, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Wright Jr. was a reserve officer and a full-time records officer with the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

UPDATE: The decedents have been identified as 80-year old Anthony Lawrence Wright Sr. of Meadow Vista, and 55-year old Anthony Lawrence Wright Jr. of Meadow Vista. Wright Jr. was a reserve officer and a full-time records officer with the Rancho Cordova Police Department. — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 24, 2020

UPDATE 11:40 A.M.:

A second passenger aboard the plane that crashed in Auburn Friday has died, according to a tweet from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE 11:19 A.M.:

Dry Creek Road is closed between Black Oak and Haines roads, according to a tweet from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Dry Creek Rd is closed between Black Oak and Haines. Detectives are still working the scene of the crash. Thank you for being patient while we work on providing an update. pic.twitter.com/m9Ww9hLiis — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 24, 2020

UPDATE 10:55 A.M.:

One person died in a plane crash just north of the Auburn Municipal Airport Friday, according to a tweet by Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit.

Additionally, there are two other patients, one critical and one moderate, according to the tweet.

Airplane down off Dry Creek Road near Haines Road on private property. One critical patient, one moderate one fatal. Unified command with PCSO and Auburn Fire as Airport Liadon . NTSB and FAA notified. AMR. CAL STAR Air Ambulance. pic.twitter.com/x79EcJHXxV — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) January 24, 2020

ORIGINALLY POSTED

Placer County authorities are responding to a possible fatal plane crash in the area of Dry Creek Road, just north of the Auburn Municipal Airport, according to CHP incident logs. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Friday.

PCSO deputies are responding to the area of Black Oak Golf Course in Auburn, for a plane crash. More details to come. Media please stage at Dry Creek Rd at Haines. pic.twitter.com/FoUT4rDVmG — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 24, 2020

Check back for more on this developing story.