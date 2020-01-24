DEVELOPING: Two who died in Auburn plane crash identified | TheUnion.com

DEVELOPING: Two who died in Auburn plane crash identified

News | January 24, 2020

The Union staff

UPDATE 1:45 P.M.:

The two people who died after a plane crash in Auburn Friday have been identified as 80-year old Anthony Lawrence Wright Sr. of Meadow Vista, and 55-year old Anthony Lawrence Wright Jr. of Meadow Vista, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Wright Jr. was a reserve officer and a full-time records officer with the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

UPDATE 11:40 A.M.:

A second passenger aboard the plane that crashed in Auburn Friday has died, according to a tweet from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE 11:19 A.M.:

Dry Creek Road is closed between Black Oak and Haines roads, according to a tweet from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE 10:55 A.M.:

One person died in a plane crash just north of the Auburn Municipal Airport Friday, according to a tweet by Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit.

Additionally, there are two other patients, one critical and one moderate, according to the tweet.

ORIGINALLY POSTED

Placer County authorities are responding to a possible fatal plane crash in the area of Dry Creek Road, just north of the Auburn Municipal Airport, according to CHP incident logs. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Friday.

Check back for more on this developing story.

