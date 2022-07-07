Devastation: Young girl recovering after being burned

Si Zxyio heard her daughter scream, then saw her in flames.

Zxyio had been standing just feet away from her family’s yurt on the San Juan Ridge. Her husband was leaving for work in the family’s only vehicle, and her 5-year-old daughter, Gardenia, was inside, near a portable heater.

“She was wearing this long princess dress and her dress had caught on fire,” Zxyio said. “Her whole body just went up in flames.”

That was April 13. Since then, the family has moved from the home and been by Gardenia’s side in a Sacramento hospital. Her husband no longer has work, as Zxyio typically has spent her days by her daughter’s bedside and her husband nights. Gardenia has undergone surgeries and skin grafts, and more are expected.

Gardenia was badly burned in April at her San Juan Ridge home. She’s been in a Shriners Hospital for months.

“She wakes up screaming and crying in the night,” Zxyio said. “It’s just been rough.”

There are some small bright spots. The family recently secured the rental of an Alta Sierra home for a year, starting next month. Zxyio said insurance and Shriners Hospitals should cover medical costs, though there’s some question about a helicopter ride.

And, for the first time since mid-April, Gardenia is out of the hospital. However, Zxyio knows more surgeries are coming.

“This is ongoing,” Zxyio said. “Gardenia is going to need continuous skin graft surgeries, at least two.”

‘UNCOMFORTABLE AND PAINFUL’

The day of the incident, Zxyio grabbed her daughter and started patting her down. She screamed for her husband, who’d begun pulling out of the driveway.

“I was just screaming and crying,” she said.

Zxyio’s 7 year old ran to a neighbor for help while she picked up her 22-month-old baby. The neighbors cared for the infant as Zxyio and her husband drove to Grass Valley. Gardenia was flown by helicopter to UC Davis, and then a Shriners Hospital.

Gardenia is now out of the hospital, though she’ll return for future skin grafts.

Then came the months-long hospital stay and surgeries. The family on Tuesday exchanged that for twice weekly hospital visits and daily therapy, along with daily bandage changes and massages.

“That’s really uncomfortable and painful for her,” Zxyio said.

The family’s yurt had no power or running water. Gardenia can’t return there, which led to Zxyio’s search for a new home. Zxyio called the woman who will rent them her Alta Sierra house “gracious.”

However, money issues remain. Much has gone to car expenses, food and the daily cost of living. They’ve had nowhere to cook for months.

Zxyio said money raised in a GoFundMe for the family already has been spent. Now the family is looking to future surgeries that could require more lengthy hospital stays.

Judi Funk had never met Zxyio, but donated to the GoFundMe shortly after the incident. Funk’s daughter died in October of cancer, and she wanted to start a foundation in her honor. Then she saw the fundraiser.

“I know the suffering of this momma,” Funk said. “This family’s just in devastation.”

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249

Gardenia being treated at the hospital.

