Detective finds drugs on suspect accused of fleeing police

A Grass Valley man accused of fleeing from police on a motorcycle earlier this month is in jail after a detective spotted him on the same vehicle, and later found suspected drugs on him, police said.

Kevin Michael Leahy, 37, faces felony charges of evading police, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance and transporting a narcotic controlled substance, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Arrested Tuesday, Leahy remained jailed Wednesday on $35,000 in bond, reports show.

A detective first spotted the man later identified as Leahy around 7:30 p.m. June 15 at McKnight Way and South Auburn Street, Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates said.

“That motorcycle made several moving violations,” he added.

The detective tried to stop the motorcycle, but its driver fled, leading to a pursuit. The detective stopped chasing in the 11000 block of La Barr Meadows Road because of public safety concerns, Bates said.

An investigation revealed the previous owner of the vehicle wasn’t involved, he added.

Days later, around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the detective spotted what appeared to be the same motorcycle. The detective followed the motorcycle and when it stopped in the 300 block of Neal Street, approached the driver and passenger. The driver was identified as Leahy, the sergeant said.

Police searched Leahy and the motorcycle, finding over an ounce of suspected methamphetamine and about a half ounce of heroin, Bates said.

The passenger faced no charges, he added.

“They were cooperative and compliant with law enforcement,” Bates said. “No issues.”

Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com and 530-477-4249