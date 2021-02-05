Design underway for 2nd BriarPatch location in Auburn

The design process for the upcoming second BriarPatch Food Co-Op location is underway, BriarPatch marketing manager Rebecca Torpie said.

BriarPatch announced in a December release that it had signed a lease for the space, following a decision by the BriarPatch Board of Directors to “expand BriarPatch’s footprint beyond Nevada County.”

Torpie said the co-op’s internal design team is “super excited” as it reviews current preliminary design plans and finalizes elements which will be included — including, as with the Grass Valley location, a deli — “basically everything we have here in Grass Valley.”

She said that, for example, based on the current success of the Grass Valley location’s curbside service, the design for the Auburn location will keep practicality for curbside in mind.

“It’s going very well, it’s something that people responded to, and we don’t see it as something that’s going away any time soon, even past the pandemic,” said Torpie. “So, this time, we’re actually building for it.”

The new store will occupy one-third of the former Kmart space in Auburn, at 2505 Bell Road, although Torpie said they do not know at this time who, if anyone, will be occupying the rest of the space.

The portion leased by BriarPatch is on the side closest to Bell Road, including the area which was once the Kmart garden center.

It will have around 23,000 square feet total, with around 10,000 square feet going to retail space and the rest dedicated to functions such as preparation and warehousing.

For reference, said Torpie, the Grass Valley BriarPatch location spans around 10,000 square feet.

According to Torpie, the second store is currently expected to open mid-2022.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.