Deputies search for missing 10-year-old boy

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an at-risk runaway 10 year old. Chase Chittock is described as a 4 feet tall white juvenile with a medium complexion. He weighs 60 pounds and has brown and blond hair. He was last seen wearing a neon green shirt and brown pants.

Chase was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, in the area of Harvest Road and Rough and Ready Highway. He is known to stay to himself and likes to sleep outside. If he is seen please contact the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office at 530-265-7880.

If you are traveling in Rough and Ready, Penn Valley or surrounding areas please keep and eye out. If you see anything or have any information please contact the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: Nevada County Sheriff’s Office