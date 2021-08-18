Deputies search for missing 10-year-old boy
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an at-risk runaway 10 year old. Chase Chittock is described as a 4 feet tall white juvenile with a medium complexion. He weighs 60 pounds and has brown and blond hair. He was last seen wearing a neon green shirt and brown pants.
Chase was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, in the area of Harvest Road and Rough and Ready Highway. He is known to stay to himself and likes to sleep outside. If he is seen please contact the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office at 530-265-7880.
If you are traveling in Rough and Ready, Penn Valley or surrounding areas please keep and eye out. If you see anything or have any information please contact the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.
Source: Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Deputies search for missing 10-year-old boy
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an at-risk runaway 10 year old. Chase Chittock is described as a 4 feet tall white juvenile with a medium complexion. He weighs 60 pounds and has…