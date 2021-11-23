Departing CEO did many jobs at hospital

Dr. Brian Evans will lead Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento and Mercy Hospital of Folsom.

Submitted to The Union

Today is Dr. Brian Evans’ final day as president and CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, after three years in the role.

In May, he took on the additional role of president and CEO of Mercy Hospital of Folsom. He will remain in that role in addition to becoming the new president and CEO of Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento.

The hospital’s leadership team has spent recent weeks working on the logistics of providing continuity at the hospital through the change at the president level, said Evans.

So far, said Evans, that process has involved ensuring his successor will have the information he needs, checking in with each of the hospital’s departments, and communicating with employees.

“(I’ve) been in Grass Valley for 21 years, so I’ve worked in every corner of that hospital, pretty much,” he said. He began working at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital as an emergency room physician, later becoming its chief medical officer, and then president and CEO.

“So, it’s a lot of just checking in with everybody as I’m leaving, and … a lot of that has been very kind.”

Thursday, Mercy San Juan Medical Center chief medical officer Dr. Gregory Eberhart will take over as interim president and CEO at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

According to a Dignity Health news release about a number of leadership changes among Sacramento area hospitals, Eberhart is a board-certified cardiologist with experience in the company as an interim chief physician executive, as well as a former Navy commander who served in leadership roles on the hospital ship USNS Mercy.

CommonSpirit Health Northern California Division President Dr. Todd Strumwasser expressed excitement for those taking on new roles, including Evans and Eberhart, noting their experience.

Evans shared that view about his successor.

“I’m confident that he’ll hit the ground running and will be well aware of all he needs to be when he takes over on day one,” Evans said last week after explaining that he and Eberhart had been in close communication as the transition approached.

Evans said through a spokesperson Monday that a “robust process to select a permanent president and CEO is underway.”

‘AFTER THIS MANY YEARS’

Reflecting on the over 20 years he has been with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Evans said the hospital has faced challenges, including some specific to maintaining stability at a rural community hospital.

He said the hospital has done exceptionally well — remaining financially strong, as well as providing services which some rural areas do not have access to — in those circumstances. For that success, he said many people had worked hard and credited “the support of the community, which is a crucial ingredient,” as well as the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation and help from physicians across the region.

“And I’m just very proud of the way we’ve handled all of these things that have come along, including COVID, of course, but many other challenges,” said Evans.

He expressed his gratitude for the hospital’s leadership team, as well as the community.

“After this many years of being part of that institution, I just can’t tell you how helpful it has been to have such support from so many people, and to be given an opportunity to serve the hospital in that way for so long,” said Evans.

“So, I’m very fortunate, and I know that the hospital is in great hands and in a very strong position for the future.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com