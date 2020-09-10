Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Tahoe; reduced air quality, visibility expected
Dense smoke is expected to return to the Lake Tahoe Basin, bringing unhealthy air quality and reduced visibility.
The National Weather Service in Reno said smoke from the North Complex and the Fork Fire would push into the region late Thursday afternoon and likely last through the weekend depending on wildfire activity, although officials say it’s difficult to predict the smoke further out than 24 hours.
Haze over Grass Valley is expected to last through today. The weekend’s forecast calls for sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s.
The Fork Fire in the Pacific Ranger District of the Eldorado National Forest has grown to 2,500 acres as of 10 p.m. Wednesday and is zero percent contained. The blaze spread away from the Tahoe Basin and the West Shore due to eastern winds
The fire is in the Rubicon River drainage and the 2014 King Fire burn scar. The river is steep and remote, officials said, and is exhibiting rapid rates of spread.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation for Volcanoeville, Quintet and Stumpy Meadows Tuesday night after the blaze sparked that morning, affecting approximately 600 residents. An evacuation center is set up at the Cool Community Church in Cool. The Georgetown community is not under the evacuation order at this time.
There are about 70 people working on the blaze and officials hope to have full containment by Sept. 22.
The North Complex — which includes the Claremont, Sheep and Bear fires — started Aug. 17 and has burned over a quarter of a million acres. There are over 1,300 men and women working on the complex and officials are hoping to have full containment by Sept. 20.
With the fires still burning away, the wind will shift and smoke is expected to fill the basin starting today.
Officials advise staying indoors when the heavy smoke is present and avoid strenuous activity, especially kids, seniors and those with respiratory problems.
Check http://www.airnow.gov for the latest air quality.
The high temperatures over the next few days are expecting to be 70-74 with the lows in the low 50s with 5 to 10 mph winds.
Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication of The Union.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User