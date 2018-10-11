Denis Peirce: East of the Sierra: Fishing on Pyramid Lake

While many of us have been focused on the salmon and steelhead runs west of the Sierra, there is another fishery on the east side that opened on Oct. 1 — Pyramid Lake, Nev.

In past years I have considered Pyramid a cold weather fishery and have not paid much attention while Indian summer was with us. There is a saying, "The worse the weather, the better the fishing at Pyramid."

Pyramid is closed to trout fishing during the summer to prevent stressing the fish while landing them in the warm surface water.

This year the lake opened with a temperature of 67 degrees. Water temps in the 50 to 60 degree range are ideal and I expected the fish to be deep and off shore. That turned out not to be the case.

Out on Pyramid Lake

Tahoe angler Robert McClintock has been fishing at Pyramid for many years and never fished opening day until this year. He went down the night before to camp out and be on the water early. He was not the only one with this idea and he was not able to get his boat in the water until well after 7 a.m.

In addition to the fleet of boats on the water there were a good numbers of shore anglers as well.

Robert's plan was to fish the west side of the lake heading north from the boat launch ramp. Overall the fishing action was slow.

Shore anglers were having a tough go because they could not easily reach the depth where most of the fish were. For the boat anglers it was also hit and miss with a number of them getting skunked.

Despite this, Robert hit on the pattern that consistently brought fish to the net. There is a maxim that "If you find the food, you will find the fish."

During the summer, weed beds form on the bottom of Pyramid Lake. It's these weeds that form a food chain from insects to bait fish that attract the trout. These weed beds die off in the winter so they are more of a summer phenomenon.

The weeds are still intact and were the key to catching fish.

Robert started the morning trolling the west shore over water that varied from 12 to 20 feet deep. He was trolling with minnow imitating flies trying to keep them just over the weeds without getting his hook fouled.

The bottom is not flat and he kept the flies up to four feet above the weeds. His partner in the boat did not have the lead core to reach the depth and did not catch a trout. The trout were hunting food near the weeds.

During the morning Robert picked up a couple of fish before breaking for lunch. It was after lunch that he really got into the fish.

He shifted out to deeper water in the 20 to 40 foot range, still targeting the tops of the weeds.

In the morning he had been fishing an olive/white fly. The fish would hit and if the rod was in a holder they would not get hooked. When he had the rod in his hand to quickly react he could hook the fish.

After lunch he switched to an all white fly and the action turned on.

Was it the fly color, depth or time of day? It is difficult to tell.

Robert had to be off the water by 3:30 p.m. and that was why he ended the days as the fishing was getting better.

Cutthroats aplenty

This past Monday, Oct. 10, Robert was back on Pyramid Lake to see if his success of the previous week could be repeated. On opening day he brought nine cutthroats to the boat and on Columbus Day he landed 10.

On his second trip he found a bait fish washed up onto the shore and he sent a photo of it next to the fly he was using. He had the size and color scheme dialed in.

The fish at Pyramid will eat big meals. At one point on opening day a 10 inch chub was hooked and as it was reeled to the boat a big trout followed it up and then turned back to the depths. Robert caught his trout on 5 to 7 inch trolling flies.

Pyramid Lake has become known for the large cutthroat trout that swim there. Twenty pound trout are not uncommon in the cold weather months. You need to land a fish over 25 pounds to really be noticed. The largest trout Robert landed was in the four pound range.

At Pyramid Lake that is not a trophy, but in any other water these fish are bragging size.

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union's Outdoors section and is host of "The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report," which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com.