Dena Valin Malakian: Kudos to Grass Valley Elks Lodge 538

Kudos to Grass Valley Elks Lodge 538

All of us at The Friendship Club would like to give our heartfelt thanks to the Grass Valley Elks Lodge 538 for their support through the Promise Grant they received and used to benefit our girls. We'd like to give special thanks to Grass Valley Elks Lodge member, Cindy Homa, for writing the Promise Grant application and choosing us as their partner. As part of the Promise Grant, they held a wonderful spaghetti dinner at the Lodge on October 13 for their members, our girls and their families, our staff, and the community. At this dinner, they provided 35 Friendship Club girls with a generous gift card to Kmart, Target or Walmart. Girls were selected to be beneficiaries based on their Friendship Club attendance, commitment to community service and attaining educational goals. Thank you to everyone at the Grass Valley Elk's Lodge for making this Promise Grant event a wonderful experience for The Friendship Club!

Dena Valin Malakian

Associate Director, The Friendship Club