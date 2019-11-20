Democratic Women’s Club hosts Hospitality House presentation in Nevada City

The Democratic Women’s Club will host guest presenter Nancy Baglietto, executive director of Hospitality House, at their monthly breakfast meeting on Dec. 7 at Trolley Junction Restaurant at the Northern Queen Inn in Nevada City. Check-in and socializing begins at 9:30 — the breakfast and meeting begins at 10 a.m. Baglietto will share information regarding the services Hospitality House provides to the community and to get involved. The the Northern Queen Inn is located at 400 Railroad Ave. in Nevada City. Cost is $15 for a full buffet breakfast, coffee and juice. Non-members and guests are always welcome. The Democratic Women’s Club meets the first Saturday of each month. RSVP by emailing nevcodwc@gmail.com.