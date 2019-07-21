Democratic Women’s Club examines gun safety

The Nevada County Democratic Women’s Club will host guest speaker Amanda Wilcox, who will share information on her work with the Brady Campaign and gun safety legislation. The event will take place at the club’s Aug. 3 breakfast meeting, which begins at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast and the meeting officially begin at 10 a.m. at Trolley Junction Restaurant at the Northern Queen Inn, 400 Railroad Ave. Nevada City. Cost is $15 for full buffet breakfast, coffee and juice. Non-members and guests always welcome. RSVP at nevcodwc@gmail.com.