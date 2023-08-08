Congressman Adam Schiff, (D) San Gabriel Valley, and California Senatorial Candidate, will speak at an evening reception in Grass Valley tonight at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley, sponsored by the Nevada County Democrats. The event is sold out.
Schiff currently is the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, which he chaired from 2019 to 2023. He previously served on the House Appropriations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He is a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Law School.