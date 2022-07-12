Delish-ous: Fresh-focused eatery Delish Bish opens in Nevada City

Late-night customers enter Delish Bish at 110 York St., Nevada City, where they can order from a number of menu items, including meals hot off the grill.

Photo: Elias Funez

Rachel McMahon was tired of working long hours in the kitchen only to have no food options once she was off work. So she did something about it.

McMahon opened Delish Bish, a small late-night eatery she describes as “globally-inspired street food.”

The restaurant is tucked within Mosh Posh, which features a number of businesses, including Delish Bish.

“How we describe it is a co-op,” McMahon explained. “So we have multiple businesses in one space and we all take turns as far as kitchen space is concerned. We have blocks of time when we do prep.”

Fresh ingredients are chopped and prepped for the day’s meals at Delish Bish in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

The menu is decidedly eclectic, with flavors from around the world. McMahon said the most popular item is The Smokeshow, a gluten-free panko-crusted cauliflower with a chipotle-maple sauce.

Others go for the Chimi With Love — crispy potatoes tossed in chimichurri with bacon and mozzarella. All dishes can be made vegan- or gluten-free.

“It’s all of us researching different regions of the world and different cultures and learning those spices and those flavor profiles — creating something a little bit different,” said McMahon.

McMahon has extensive experience in the kitchen, but her training wasn’t formal.

“I was just raised in a kitchen. My mom made every meal we ever ate, and when I was married and a stay-at-home mom I got good at it,” she said. “I changed it up, learned different things, learned different cultures.”

Then she got divorced and needed a job.

“I was like, the only thing I know how to do is cook so I started in a deli and worked my way up,” she said.

Panko-crusted cauliflower tossed in chipotle maple sauce drizzled with avocado lime sauce, and topped in crispy shallots come together to make The Smoke Show, a signature dish at Delish Bish.

Photo: Elias Funez

Now head chef of Delish Bish, she has also worked as a kitchen manager and on the line at a number of restaurants.

In addition to serving up an array of flavors, McMahon said that being open late at night is beneficial for downtown.

“There’s been a calling for it for years here — and not just late-night culture as far as getting drunk and partying. But I’m a late night person,” she said. “I’m a chef, so I work all day by the time I am done it’s 11 or12 at night and there’s no place left to eat.”

Their main business comes between 9 p.m. and midnight. But that’s necessarily the hard and fast closing time.

“If people are still pouring in, we’re still serving,” she said.

Azreail Duran (from left), Rachel McMahon, Savannah Mendoza, and Briana Lavagnino stand in the front of house at Delish Bish.

Photo: Elias Funez

McMahon is dedicated not only to serving up a tasty menu but to creating a place where people can gather and discover new delights.

“I think that people should know that we are such a community based place and that we are really about serving the community and growing relationships,” she said. “Some customers we have every day that we’re open. We are here to make this place better and to create a late-night culture. That’s why I started this.”

Delish Bish, at 110 York Street in downtown Nevada City, is open Thursday through Sunday nights beginning at 6.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.