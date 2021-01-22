Del Oro Theatre marquee damaged
Authorities and Grass Valley Public Works staff responded around 9:30 a.m. Friday after a portion of the Del Oro Theatre’s marquee fell onto the sidewalk.
Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates said that, when the section of roof in front of the theater’s ticket box fell, there was no damage to nearby outdoor tables, plants, or neighboring businesses.
Bates said the incident did not result in any injuries.
A downtown officer on scene cordoned off the Mill Street sidewalk immediately in front of the theater, said Bates.
He said Public Works staff responded around the same time, and worked to clear the site of scattered materials.
“(The sidewalk) is still closed in that area,” Bates said Friday afternoon. “They took all the material away, but it’s just to make sure there is nothing else falling until the owners can get someone out there.”
Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Del Oro Theatre marquee damaged
Authorities and Grass Valley Public Works staff responded around 9:30 a.m. Friday after a portion of the Del Oro Theatre’s marquee fell onto the sidewalk.