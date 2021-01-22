Del Oro Theatre marquee damaged

The ceiling of the Del Oro Theatre’s marquee came down over the sidewalk in front of the theater Friday morning. Police said no one was hurt.

Elias Funez

City of Grass Valley workers helped the owners of the Del Oro Theatre clear the damaged portion of the theater’s marquee Friday morning. It was unknown at the time whether the morning’s rain and snow had anything to do with the incident.

Elias Funez

Elias Funez

Authorities and Grass Valley Public Works staff responded around 9:30 a.m. Friday after a portion of the Del Oro Theatre’s marquee fell onto the sidewalk.

Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates said that, when the section of roof in front of the theater’s ticket box fell, there was no damage to nearby outdoor tables, plants, or neighboring businesses.

Bates said the incident did not result in any injuries.

A downtown officer on scene cordoned off the Mill Street sidewalk immediately in front of the theater, said Bates.

He said Public Works staff responded around the same time, and worked to clear the site of scattered materials.

“(The sidewalk) is still closed in that area,” Bates said Friday afternoon. “They took all the material away, but it’s just to make sure there is nothing else falling until the owners can get someone out there.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.