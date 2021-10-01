Defensible space treatment grant OK’d by Nevada County

Nevada County homeowners now have more access to funds for defensible space clearing, after supervisors this week accepted federal grant funding.

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMPG) offered two projects to help pay for the thinning and removal of dangerous and dead vegetation that can cause wildfires. The county applied for funding from both the Access and Functional Needs Program and the Nevada County Abatement Program in 2017 for the first, and 2018 the latter. The abatement is comprised of two phases. In Phase 1, 123 homes expressed interest for treatment. Federal funding for the two programs together provides $1.014 million aimed for low-income, elderly and residents with disabilities, explained Jenn Tamo, senior administrative analyst of the Office of Emergency Services, who assisted with the grant proposal.

“Grants were on hold for several years because funding was unavailable to support the work needed,” said Tamo. “These two grants are big wins because they were communities we identified as priorities because they lacked the means to complete defensible space on their own.”

As a part of Phase 1, the county will connect with 775 additional eligible home owners and conduct property pre-inspection defensible space treatment that is to be done in Phase 2. That subsequent phase is pegged at $4.023 million cost and intends to include home hardening retrofitting for all homes covered by the program. It can include replacing the roof with metal, clay or noncombustible tile, installing metal gutters and upgrading dual-panned windows with one pane of tempered glass.

“The idea is create a defensible space that makes the home resilient to wildfire,” said Tamo. “Inspectors will work with residents on a case by case basis so home owners can make their structures safer. But FEMA pays 75% of the grant and home owners are required to pay a 25% match as part of the cost share program under HMGP.”





The cost share model has already been successfully implemented in other counties noted Tamo. But actual work will only begin after properties have undergone programmatic review and received approval from FEMA for environmental and historic preservation.

DEFENSIBLE SPACE PROCESS

The treatment prescription is management of vegetation within 100 feet of the home or to the property line, whichever is closer, explained Tamo. “We’ll focus on clearing overhanging branches touching or near the roof or chimney within 10 to 15 feet,” she said. “Also, ladder fuels, (tall grass, shrubs, low hanging branches, smaller trees) anything that can take fire from the ground up to the tree canopy.”

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) recommends three zones of defensible space. The first, Zone 0 or the ember (smoldering particle) resistant zone. This is up to five feet surrounding the home and is seen as the most important. It’s designed to keep embers from igniting materials that spread to the home.

Zone 0 is not required by law now, but Assembly Bill 3074 passed in 2020 will require this zone by Jan. 1, 2023. It is advised to use hardscape, such as gravel, pavers, concrete or other non-combustibles only, surrounding the structure. All dead weeds, grass plant, shrubs, trees, branches and vegetative debris (leaves, needles, cones, bark) should be removed. Limit plants to non-woody well watered types. Limit outdoor furniture and planters on top of decks. Replace combustible fencing and gates with noncombustible alternatives. Relocate trash containers outside this zone. And, relocate boats, RVs and vehicles outside this zone.

In Zone 1, the green zone, extends out 30 feet. Trim trees regularly to keep branches a minimum of 10 feet from other trees. Relocate wood piles to Zone 2. Remove or trim flammable plants from windows. Remove vegetation from under, around decks, balconies and stairs. Zone 2 or the reduce fuel zone, extends 30 to 100 feet from the building. Mow lawns to a maximum height of four inches. Keep at least 10 feet horizontal space between trees on flat ground, 20 feet on a moderate slope and 30 feet on a steep slope. Shrubs should be separated by space two times their height on flat ground but four times on a moderate slope and six times on a steep slope.

TIMELINE

Before the grant goes into effect, the BOS will need to vote to approve a project management contract that is currently in the works. County staff expect to bring the contract before the BOS in December. Barring any unforeseen hurdles Phase 1 pre-inspection project should require five months, noted Tamo. Defensible space treatment will take approximately nine months and is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2022. Phase 2 also hinges on programmatic review and environmental and historical preservation approval by FEMA.

Cal Fire cautions that proper landscaping for wildfire is not the same as a well-maintained yard, but focuses on plant characteristics. It does not require major expense to reduce a property’s risk. Using proper planning and routine maintenance a residence can conserve water and cultivate a beautiful landscape.

“This is really a wonderful thing for our community and it’s going to bring critical resources to residents — to those who need defensible space treatment but unable to complete it on their own,” said Tamo.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com