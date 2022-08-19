Defender of freedom: Lou Conter receives inaugural USS Arizona Medal of Freedom

Louis A. Conter is presented the inaugural USS Arizona Medal of Freedom Friday morning at his home office in Grass Valley. The medal was given to him by the Lauren Bruner USS Arizona Foundation.

Photo: Elias Funez

Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Louis A. Conter smiled as he looked around his office full of USS Arizona memorabilia when his friend and shipmate — Lauren F. Bruner — was brought up during a phone call with Ed McGrath, executive director of the Lauren Bruner USS Arizona Memorial Foundation.

Conter on Friday had just been presented the USS Arizona Medal of Freedom as the first American recipient at his home in Grass Valley, and McGrath called the USS Arizona survivor and World War II hero to congratulate and thank him.

“You’ve been a great friend to Lauren. I can’t thank you enough,” McGrath said.

Lou Conter points to the inscription with his name on the first USS Arizona Medal of Freedom. Metal from the battleship was used in its creation.

Photo: Elias Funez

Bruner and Conter were both stationed aboard the USS Arizona on that fateful morning Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese fighter planes bombed Pearl Harbor.

Bruner was the second to the last to leave the ship and escaped with burns on over 70% of his body.

Conter would spend the next few days diving into the wreckage of their sunken ship to attempt recovery of their fellow sailors.

Conter is mobile and in great spirits at 100 years old and will be celebrating his 101st birthday in September. However, his doctor has advised him against returning to Pearl Harbor in December.

Photo: Elias Funez

Years later, Conter and Bruner would stay in close contact with each other. When Bruner died and was interred at the location of the Arizona’s wrecked remains in 2019, Conter was there to give his eulogy.

“I can’t tell you enough how much we appreciate you as an American and as a friend as someone who truly loved and respected Lauren up to the day that he returned to the USS Arizona,” McGrath said.

“You did a great eulogy that day, and I know he was smiling down from heaven that day saying, “(Shoot), Lou, let’s have a beer!”

The USS Arizona Medal of Freedom not only has some metal from the Arizona infused within it, but it also comes with a handwritten note about war from Lauren Bruner written in the case.

Photo: Elias Funez

The medal itself was molded to resemble a set of medals given to dignitaries when the Arizona was first launched in 1915. On the face of the medal, the letters “ARIZONA” are inscribed with the letter “A” being comprised of a metal alloy salvaged from the USS Arizona itself.

“I remember Lauren very much and the medal is something that will be cherished for all of my time and I know all of my children’s time,” Conter said.

NOT RETURNING

At nearly 101 years old, Conter has been advised by his doctor that traveling to the annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony in Hawaii is not in his best interest.

While Conter won’t be at this year’s ceremony in person, he plans to make an appearance by conference call as he has done in the past.

Lou Conter takes a conference call from Ed McGrath of the Lauren Bruner USS Arizona Memorial Foundation Friday morning, when he is presented as the inaugural recipient of the USS Arizona Medal of Freedom.

Photo: Elias Funez

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com 530-477-4230