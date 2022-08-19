Defender of freedom: Lou Conter receives inaugural USS Arizona Medal of Freedom
Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Louis A. Conter smiled as he looked around his office full of USS Arizona memorabilia when his friend and shipmate — Lauren F. Bruner — was brought up during a phone call with Ed McGrath, executive director of the Lauren Bruner USS Arizona Memorial Foundation.
Conter on Friday had just been presented the USS Arizona Medal of Freedom as the first American recipient at his home in Grass Valley, and McGrath called the USS Arizona survivor and World War II hero to congratulate and thank him.
“You’ve been a great friend to Lauren. I can’t thank you enough,” McGrath said.
Bruner and Conter were both stationed aboard the USS Arizona on that fateful morning Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese fighter planes bombed Pearl Harbor.
Bruner was the second to the last to leave the ship and escaped with burns on over 70% of his body.
Conter would spend the next few days diving into the wreckage of their sunken ship to attempt recovery of their fellow sailors.
Years later, Conter and Bruner would stay in close contact with each other. When Bruner died and was interred at the location of the Arizona’s wrecked remains in 2019, Conter was there to give his eulogy.
“I can’t tell you enough how much we appreciate you as an American and as a friend as someone who truly loved and respected Lauren up to the day that he returned to the USS Arizona,” McGrath said.
“You did a great eulogy that day, and I know he was smiling down from heaven that day saying, “(Shoot), Lou, let’s have a beer!”
The medal itself was molded to resemble a set of medals given to dignitaries when the Arizona was first launched in 1915. On the face of the medal, the letters “ARIZONA” are inscribed with the letter “A” being comprised of a metal alloy salvaged from the USS Arizona itself.
“I remember Lauren very much and the medal is something that will be cherished for all of my time and I know all of my children’s time,” Conter said.
NOT RETURNING
At nearly 101 years old, Conter has been advised by his doctor that traveling to the annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony in Hawaii is not in his best interest.
While Conter won’t be at this year’s ceremony in person, he plans to make an appearance by conference call as he has done in the past.
