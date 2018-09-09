Deer Creek for the ducks; Gold Country Duck Race continues 27th year (PHOTO GALLERY)

The ducks returned to Deer Creek Sunday following the annual Constitution Day Parade, but not those of the flying kind.

Hundreds and hundreds of brightly colored floating plastic ducks returned to a 100-yard portion of Deer Creek in downtown Nevada City for the 27th annual 49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City's Gold Country Duck Race.

Those betting on the duck that wins the best of a five-round heat, have the opportunity to win $5,000.

This year's winner of the $5,000 grand prize was Greg Edwards of Penn Valley.

Past winners have been of all ages, including last year's 8-year-old $5,000 prize winner.

Proceeds from the event, to the tune of more than $40,000, go towards funding local scholarships, and in other areas of community service need.