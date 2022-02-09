Declining fast: Nevada County sees decrease in new COVID-19 cases

Nevada County Director of Public Health Jill Blake said in a Q&A Wednesday that, in regards to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the county appears to have peaked.

“We peaked in late January with 1,642 cases reported in Nevada County — and, again, this is just the PCR tests that we’re reporting here,” said Blake, referring to the week which ended Jan. 24.

“But 1,642 — that was by far our largest number of weekly cases,” she said. “And it looks like it’s declining as quickly as it escalated.”

Last week, the county recorded 707 new COVID-19 cases. While this number is still higher than the county saw in any one week during the surge fueled by the Delta variant last year — during which the highest weekly case count was 488 — it is less than half the previous week’s total.

The county’s test positivity rate is “much better than it was even a week ago,” said Blake. According to state data, Nevada County as of Wednesday had a test positivity rate of 18.3%, while one week before, the rate had been 21.3%.





The county’s test positivity rate was, however, higher that the statewide rate — 8.7%.

Blake noted that the county’s average daily case rate per 100,000 residents — 75.5 as of Wednesday — had also decreased. “And just last week, (the case rate was) well over 170, so again, we can see that rapid decline.”

Blake said Wednesday that 100% of recent specimens from Nevada County which have been submitted for genome sequencing have been identified as the Omicron variant.

Nevada County Public Health Officer Dr. Sherilynn Cooke said in a Q&A Wednesday that, as the Omicron variant quickly overtook the previously predominant Delta variant, it came with a lower fatality rate among those who were infected, but “so many more people became infected with it because it was so much more infectious, that we still have more deaths from Omicron than we have from Delta.”

“People that I look at that have been able to avoid COVID for almost going on two years, Omicron caught up,” said Cooke. “So it’s still a concern in the community.”

In an email Tuesday, Blake wrote, “We typically see spikes in local and regional case rates around times people would gather, such as holidays or, for example, Super Bowl Sunday coming up, so we continue to encourage people to celebrate and gather safely by taking a rapid test and receiving a negative result before gathering.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com