Deck the halls: Holiday Open House Event is this Saturday
The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills has announced its 14th Annual Holiday Open House Event, featuring the gallery’s ever changing Smallworks Holiday Show, visiting artists’ jewelry and pottery pop-up exhibits and family friendly gift making workshops throughout the day.
The Holiday Open House Event is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Smallworks Holiday Show will be on display through Dec. 18.
Guest pop-up exhibits include Tricia Baldwin’s hand-fabricated jewelry in silver and gold; Marybeth Paul’s copper-and-enamel jewelry creations; Al Martinez’s hammered mixed metals “leaf” jewelry; and wheel-thrown, hand-decorated ceramics by Stephanie Adams of Pickle Pottery.
This will be center’s 14th year featuring local artists in its juried exhibition, the “Smallworks Holiday Show,” during which new artists and artworks arrive weekly for what is an ever changing exhibit of over 150 small giftable artworks by more than 50 artists.
The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills is a 4,000-square-foot, fully equipped studio art center that opened its doors in 2008. It offers classes and workshops in a variety of media for all ages, private and shared studio space for working artists, and a gallery to promote local and visiting artists. Its mission is to nurture the creative spirit of the community, providing a place where art can be made, displayed and appreciated.
The studio is the creative home to 12 studio artists and instructors, offering classes for adults and children in drawing, painting, printmaking, jewelry, metal arts, pottery, sculpture and mixed media.
The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills is at 940 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. For more information, go to http://www.asifstudios.com or call 530-274-7000.
What: Jewelry and pottery pop-ups, Smallworks Show and gift making workshops
Who: 50 local artists, pop-up jewelry and pottery artists
Where: ASiF Studios, 940 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Contact: Amanda Paoletti, 530-210-3162 | amandapaoletti.asif@gmail.com
Website: http://www.asifstudios.com
