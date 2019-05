Decades of growth: Paulette’s Country Kitchen is celebrating its 30th anniversary Saturday

KNOW & GO What: Paulette’s Country Kitchen When: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. Where: 875 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945

When Paulette Rickard first came to the county in 1981, she waitressed at a now-closed Italian restaurant.

Upon leaving the restaurant, she went to work at Sugar Loaf in Penn Valley, working her way up the hierarchy to become manager. But when the restaurant couldn’t afford her, she decided to open her own restaurant.

30 years later, Rickard is celebrating the opening of Paulette’s Country Kitchen on Saturday. She purchased the space in 1989, where the Italian restaurant she use to work at once existed.

“So it kind of came full circle,” she said.

Rickard said she will be holding drawings to give away T-shirts and gift cards as part of the celebration.

The restaurant owner is thankful to her customers who followed her to dine at Paulette’s, particularly one community member who loaned her money without collateral in order to help her business get off the ground in 1989.

“(My customers) were very faithful,” she said.

Not much has changed in the restaurant over three decades of business, said Rickard. The menu expanded a few pages and she has tried to conform to her customers’ dietary restrictions.

Otherwise, Rickard said the people who inspired her to open a restaurant have been the most important part of her work.

“It’s like family,” she said. “We love watching (them) grow.”

