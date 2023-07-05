Staff Writer
A two-person retrospective show featuring Kurt Niederhaus and Vlatka Varga opened Sunday, July 2 at Seven Stars Gallery, located at 210 Spring Street in Nevada City.
A reception will be held this coming Friday, July 7 from 6 — 9 p.m. with entertainment, wine and refreshments and appetizers for guests to enjoy at no charge while meeting the artists.
Musician Ludi (Ludwig) Hinrichs will also perform for guests at Friday’s reception.
The selected paintings, jewelry, ceramics from decades of creative output from the seasoned artists will be displayed and is sponsored by Nevada City’s Odd Fellows.
“This is mostly abstract work although I’ve done figurative work as well,” Kurt Niederhaus said. “It is retrospective; things I have done over the many years. Some that I’ve never shown.”
Kurt Niederhaus, a long-time resident of Nevada County and artist, will exhibit a selection of works featuring the human body, nature, and architecture are all elements that serve as his source of inspiration and are depicted or referenced in ways that range from figurative to abstract, often seamlessly combined in a variety of techniques and mediums.
“I use charcoal in an unconventional way,” Niederhaus said. “I work it with my hands and leather shammies to blend it.”
Kurt’s work has been continuously evolving, pushing the boundaries of his artistic vision and seeking new ways to intertwine those elements in thought-provoking and visually captivating ways.
“The process is very intuitive and spontaneous,” Niederhaus said. “Some come together quickly and some take years. I will pull them out after some time and know how to finish them.”
He aspires to evoke a sense of wonder, introspection and appreciation for the intricate beauty that exists in our world and within ourselves.
In addition to Kurt Niederhaus’ work, local artist Vlatka Varga will show work from all periods of her life.
On display will be a collection of jewelry composed in the early seventies from a variety of ethnic elements as well as samples of more contemporary jewelry and vessel forms in silver, copper, and enamel.
Two-dimensional mixed media work in cold and hot wax as well as acrylic are examples of her current focus.
The show will also feature a series of personal narrative works created in homage to the artist’s mother and the enchanting island of Mljet where her mother was born.
Mljet is the southernmost and easternmost of the larger Adriatic islands of the Dalmatia region of Croatia.
A series of oil paintings titled “Where the Dreams Come From” tell the story of her mother’s early life and will be narrated by the artist during the opening reception with a musical accompaniment.
“One painting shows the day my mother was born; her mother was alone on the seashore,” Vargas said. “She had to ride a donkey to town with the newborn child.”
From her own childhood experiences on the magical island and the stories told to her, the artist will muse on the time, the place, the beauty, the mystery, the myth, and the spirit which inspired and informed her mother’s life.
The storytelling will begin at 7 p.m. interpreted by the works on display.
The musical entertainment of Ludi Hinrichs will add enrichment to the storytelling.
“I have long been a fan of Kurt and Vlatka,” Hinrichs said. “Both have an old world connection and understanding of European and Slavic cultures.”
When Hinrichs plays at galleries, he says he can feel the imagery and impressions internally.
“I reflect those impressions back in the original music that I perform,” Hinrichs said.
Hinrichs is often identified with the trombone, but he is also a pianist, a vocalist and plays the didgeridoo, among other musical instruments.
For more on Vlatka Vargas art visit: vlatkavargafineart.com or www.instagram.com.
For more about art by Kurt Niederhaus visit: https://www.saatchiart.com/kurtniederhaus or https://kurtniederhaus.com or https://www.instagram.com/kurtniederhaus/.