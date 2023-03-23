Staff Writer

Local writer Robin A. Zimmerman will be in person at a book signing event to debut a picture book biography for ages 7-10, titled “Pitch Perfect and Persistent! The Musical Debut of Amy Cheney Beach” on Saturday, March 25 at The Book Seller located at 107 Mill St. in Grass Valley from 1 — 2 p.m.

