Local writer Robin A. Zimmerman will be in person at a book signing event to debut a picture book biography for ages 7-10, titled “Pitch Perfect and Persistent! The Musical Debut of Amy Cheney Beach” on Saturday, March 25 at The Book Seller located at 107 Mill St. in Grass Valley from 1 — 2 p.m.
Zimmerman, who writes under the pseudonym, Caitlin DeLems, says she is humbled to have her book in the hands of children.
“The book is more than a story about a classical musician but about women in history who have shown perseverance,” Zimmerman said.
Amy Marcy Cheney is the subject of the story, who was born to an established family in Henniker, New Hampshire in 1867 and must beg her mother to allow her to learn to play piano.
“She demanded lessons, and her mother was a bit of an obstacle due to the nature of the times and what life was like for women in those days,” Zimmerman said. “She didn’t let it stop her. She defies 19th-century society and through her persistence becomes one of the first women composers of classical music.”
The book contains lively text, alliteration and other sound devices bringing rhythm to the phrases in the story that will often be read aloud by children, according to Zimmerman.
The illustrations are enchanting and detailed. They make the connection to young Amy, who would not accept that she did not deserve the chance to learn and perform, according to Zimmerman.
“March is Women’s History month and as a writer this is the history I am able to reveal,” Zimmerman said. “It always nagged at me as an elementary teacher in my first career, and the more I thought about it, the more I became more dedicated to the stories of strong women.”
“Pitch Perfect and Persistent!” is a picture book biography, but it is not a cradle to death account. The book is a slice of her life as a young girl who Zimmerman says she hopes everyone will identify with.
“Beach contributed to the blazing trail for unsung women,” Zimmerman said. “Not many people are connected to classical music. I’d like to open that window.”
Robin Zimmerman, a retired elementary school teacher, is thrilled that school libraries nationwide are more likely to select a book that has earned the 2023 Junior Library Guild Gold Standard Selection and has received several reviews, including a starred review from Kirkus Reviews, and reviews by Publishers Weekly, Booklist, and School Library Journal.
She has another picture book biography, on another little-known woman composer, coming to bookshelves in 2024.
Writing for periodicals such as Highlights, Cricket and Calliope in the 1990’s, Zimmerman always wrote fiction.
“I dabbled in piano as a child at the insistence of my mother, and my husband is a classical violinist,” Zimmerman said. “As an adult I now play violin as well.”
It was a joint effort involving what Zimmerman describes as a family that she is grateful to, including her publisher, editor, illustrator and art design team.
“Pitch Perfect and Persistent! The Musical Debut of Amy Cheney Beach” is now available with Calkins Creek/Astra Books for Young Readers, distributed by Penguin Random House, and illustrated by acclaimed artist, Alison Jay.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.