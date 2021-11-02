Deb Cubberley named AAUW’s Edi Silverman Community Service Award recipient

Deb Cubberley is this year’s Edi Silverman Community Service Award winner.

Submitted by Martha Rees

At its October program meeting, the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Nevada County Branch presented Deb Cubberley with its 2021 Edi Silverman Community Service Award. Since 2003, the award has recognized annually a branch member who has made outstanding contributions to the community.

In announcing the award selection, 2020 award recipient Susie Monary-Wilson pointed to Cubberley’s knack for identifying needs and then pitching in to help address them, sharing her many skills and talents along the way. During her tenure with AAUW she has stepped up to serve in a variety of roles, including membership, local scholarships, secretary, and hiking group leader. She also has helped coordinate the AAUW Ladies Night Out for a Cause and the Holiday Stocking Project — both benefitting Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Nevada County.

“Beyond her AAUW involvement, Deb has found various ways to make the lives of her fellow Nevada County residents better, too,” said Monary-Wilson.

Those include tutoring adult English-language learners, helping with her Rattlesnake Road neighborhood’s quarterly clean-up efforts, and assisting with the Nevada County Fire Safe Council’s Green Waste drop-off. In addition, Cubberley has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in building homes and with the Bear Yuba Land Trust in building, maintaining, and cleaning up trails throughout Western Nevada County.

