‘Dearly Beloved’: LeGacy Presents a Southern comedy

LeGacy Presents kicks off its 12th season of stage plays at the Nevada Theatre with the smart and zany Southern comedy, "Dearly Beloved" starting Friday and running through June 23.

Written by the talented writing trio of Jones, Hope & Wooten who brought the LeGacy last year's hit "Dixie Swim Club," "Dearly Beloved" is directed by returning director John Bivens.

Starring local great talents Nancy Haffey, Sue LeGate Halford, Nancy Keith, Nadia White, Kim Wellman and Carolyn Winters.

Brandon Johnson, Harrison Dockter and Kris Meadows are the male contingent … making the show a must see of comedic talent.

Tickets are only $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and are available at The BookSeller, Harmony Books, online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3382432, or by calling 530-268 5419.

Reserved seating available through box office or online only.