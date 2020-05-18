Deadline to apply for Nevada County Relief Fund is May 19
FROM A PRESS RELEASE:
The Nevada County Relief Fund is awarding micro-grants for nonprofits and small businesses countywide struggling to survive until they can reopen or resume normal operations.
This is a friendly reminder that we are accepting applications until 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 19th. Apply Here
The Relief Fund also seeks applications from western county nonprofits focused on the rapid deployment of services for seniors, people who are homeless, people with disabilities, youth who are at-risk, families, or individuals struggling to find access to food, shelter, childcare, and other critical needs.
About the Nevada County Relief Fund
The Nevada County Relief Fund was created through a partnership between the County of Nevada, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation (SNMH Foundation), Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation (TTCF), and the Sierra Business Council (SBC) in consultation with the Center for Nonprofit Leadership (CNL) and the Nevada County Economic Resource Council (ERC). In conjunction with TTCF’s Emergency Response Fund, the purpose of this effort is to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis by directing vital resources to our most vulnerable neighbors and support our small, rural businesses.
For more information please visit NevCoRelief.
Thank you to our generous community support! The Nevada County Relief Fund is a trusted place to donate, to say, “We see you, we got your back.”
Source: Nevada County Economic Resource Council
