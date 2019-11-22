Deadline for Wreaths Across American donations is Dec. 2

The Wreaths Across America ceremony will return to St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Grass Valley on Rough and Ready Highway at noon Dec. 14.

All orders for wreaths must be in to the national headquarters in Columbia Falls, Maine by Dec. 2.

Program participants place wreaths on the graves of veterans buried in Grass Valley as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Organizers of Grass Valley’s third Wreaths Across America ceremony in 2018 raised enough funds to cover the cost of 1,077 wreaths, which was an increase over around 800 in 2017. This season, the organization says it can still use more support for 2019.

“We are still short several hundred wreaths,” event organizer Bonnie Magnetti said. “We have increased the number of wreaths this year to include the graves of those veterans whose headstones do not include their connection to the military. It is imperative that all orders are in by Dec. 2 so that we may cover the graves of veterans in both St. Patrick’s and Greenwood cemeteries with wreaths this year.”

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is now an official sponsor of Wreaths Across America. The local Captain John Oldham DAR Chapter sponsors the ceremony at St. Patrick’s. American Legion Frank Gallino Post 130 and the Gold Country Sons of the American Revolution will be participating in the ceremony, Magnetti said. Service wreaths will be placed by active duty or former members each branch of the U.S. military.

Wreaths are $15 each. Donations may be made at: http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/CA0231P Scroll to the bottom and select either St. Patrick’s or Greenwood. Or a check that will be received by Dec. 1 may be mailed to: Bonnie Magnetti, 22627 Sunset Ridge Dr., Auburn, CA 95602. Call 530-210-1941 for more information.