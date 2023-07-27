Any homeowners, renters or business owners in Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties who suffered physical damage or economic impacts as a result of Severe Winter Storms, Straight-line Winds, Flooding, Landslides, and Mudslides that began on Feb. 21, 2023, should be aware of some resources available from the Small Business Administration.

Specific to Nevada County – deadline has now been extended to Sept. 1, 2023, for those who are interested in low interest federal loans for any physical damage from the Feb. 21, 2023, storm event.

For questions or more information please contact George N. Kostyrko, Public Information Officer, Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience, Field Operations Center — West; U.S. Small Business Administration, 571-455-2729 or George.Kostyrko@sba.gov