Any homeowners, renters or business owners in Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties who suffered physical damage or economic impacts as a result of Severe Winter Storms, Straight-line Winds, Flooding, Landslides, and Mudslides that began on Feb. 21, 2023, should be aware of some resources available from the Small Business Administration.
Specific to Nevada County – deadline has now been extended to Sept. 1, 2023, for those who are interested in low interest federal loans for any physical damage from the Feb. 21, 2023, storm event.
On June 30, 2023, Nevada County was named as a primary county.
As a result of an extension of the physical damage deadline, any homeowners, renters or business owners in Nevada County can apply for assistance as a result of physical damage that occurred beginning Feb. 21, 2023, as a result of Severe Winter Storms, Straight-line Winds, Flooding, Landslides, and Mudslides.
The deadline for physical assistance low interest loans is now Sept.1, 2023.
As of June 30, 2023, Placer and Sierra counties are considered contiguous counties. These counties are only eligible for Economic Injury benefits.
It is very important for applicants to initiate an SBA loan application to ensure recovery options by the Economic Injury Deadline of Jan. 3, 2024.
To begin the application process, survivors can do one of the following:
Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.
Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
There is no cost or obligation, and eligibility is based on a case-by-case review for each applicant.
For questions or more information please contact George N. Kostyrko, Public Information Officer, Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience, Field Operations Center — West; U.S. Small Business Administration, 571-455-2729 or George.Kostyrko@sba.gov