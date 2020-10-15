Deadline for ‘Law Day High School Essay Contest’ extended

The Nevada County Bar Association is extending the due date for all entries to its annual Law Day High School Essay Contest. The new due date is November 2, 2020. Entries must be received by attorney Stephen Baker on or before that date. All details concerning the contest, including the essay question, the contest application form and the email and mailing address to send entries, may be found at https://www.njuhsd.com/documents/Academics/Scholarships/Announcements/2020EssayContestAnnouncementRev.pdf.

The Bar Association has been conducting this contest for decades. Money prizes will be awarded to the top three essay winners: $2,000 first place, $1,000 second place and $500 third place.