Deadline approaching for BriarPatch Round Up program

Local nonprofit and cooperative organizations have until Aug. 31 to submit their applications to take place in BriarPatch Food Co-op’s Round Up at the Register program, an effort that provides customers the opportunity to round up their shopping total with proceeds going to local groups.

In order to be considered, eligible organizations must be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit or cooperative with the mission of building a sustainable and equitable world. Qualifying candidates must demonstrate a focus to improve the quality of life in their community, and show how they are working to address root problems and issues in that community.

Each year since 2015, BriarPatch selects an organization for each month, with the month’s selection receiving 100% of proceeds from the Round Up program.

“It’s been a great way to connect shoppers and organizations, and give folks a chance to see what’s going on in their community,” said Courtney Tarrant, community engagement coordinator for BriarPatch.

The initiative, Tarrant added, will soon expand to the co-op’s Auburn store and in an effort to join the two communities, organizations based in South County are encouraged to apply for the program as well. The new location is expected to open in winter 2023.

“It’s always really tough because it’s a competitive program, so we get a lot of applications from a lot of wonderful nonprofits,” Tarrant said.

Those selected are chosen through a democratic process, and each year one month is dedicated to a group that has been nominated by a BriarPatch employee, known as a Staff Choice. The review team responsible for choosing the qualifying organizations is made up of BriarPatch employees who evaluate the applications.

Since its inception, the Round Up at the Register program has raised nearly $275,000 to support and ensure healthy food access, local trails and waterways, animal rescue groups and more.

To receive full consideration to become a 2023 Round Up at the Register recipient, submit a completed application online at briarpatch.coop/round-up .

For additional information, contact Tarrant at courtneyt@briarpatch.coop or at 530-272-2667, extension 145.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com