Deadline approaches: Public comment due Monday for Idaho-Maryland Mine

The public has until Monday to submit comments on the draft environmental impact report currently available on the proposed Idaho-Maryland Mine project.

When the draft was released by county staff in January, the public comment period was originally set to last 60 days. It was extended in early February to last 90 days.

In an interview last month, Nevada County Planning Director Brian Foss explained that the extension had been approved based on the power outages and internet disruptions which affected the area into January due to the late-December snowstorm.

“We extended that in order to accommodate and allow people more time to find access to the document and more time to review it and provide their comments,” said Foss.

The document was prepared by Raney Planning and Management, a Sacramento-based firm which offers planning and environmental services in areas including housing, air quality, and land use, according to its website .

CHOOSING A FIRM

Foss said that the county’s process for choosing Raney Planning and Management to prepare the EIR for this project followed standard procedure for this type of report.

“Essentially, we will send out (a request for proposals) to firms — environmental, CEQA firms in the region — and we’ll target firms that have experience with similar projects that we’re working on, good reputation, referrals, that they’re experts in the field,” he said, adding that firms typically have between 30 and 45 days to respond.

Proposals received — which, in this case, came from three firms — are then reviewed by county employees from multiple departments as well as the project applicant, according to Foss.

“However, it is strictly, 100% a county decision,” he said.

During that review, said Foss, the scoring criteria used to evaluate firms takes into account their experience with similar projects, staffing qualifications, approach and understanding of the project, and to some degree, budget and timeline.

“Based on the scores that are received, we will potentially do a follow-up interview with the top scoring firms and then select the top firm and take that contract to the Board of Supervisors for approval with the contract between that firm and the county directly,” said Foss. “And the applicant of the project pays for the amount of the contract between the county and the environmental consultant.”

Supervisors in 2020 approved a maximum contract cost of $381,194. Rise Grass Valley, the company seeking to reopen the mine, was responsible for paying the cost, records show.

In an email, CEO Alison Lehman said that Raney Planning and Management’s proposal stood out based on the firm’s “thorough understanding, expertise, and approach to analyzing environmental issues like those related to the Idaho-Maryland Mine proposal.”

“The draft EIR is an independent work product prepared by the consultant for the county at the developer’s expense, which is a standard practice for the preparation of an EIR, and includes over 1,000 pages of analysis on the proposed mine,” said Lehman.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com

PUBLIC COMMENTS County deadline for comments on draft EIR: 5 p.m. Monday To submit: Direct hard copy to Matt Kelley, senior planner Nevada County Planning Department, 950 Maidu Ave., Suite 170 Nevada City, CA 95959-7902 Or email Idaho.MMEIR@co.nevada.ca.us