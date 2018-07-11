UPDATE: Body found in Truckee River near Hwy 267 bypass bridge

UPDATE: 12:35 p.m., Wednesday

The body was found in the Truckee River approximately 0.2 miles downriver from the bridge and has been turned over to Nevada County Coroner for further investigation.

Sergeant Danny Renfrow said at this time it is unclear what happened but speculates that they may have jumped from the bridge intentionally.

Original Post

At around 2 a.m., police located an abandoned vehicle in the area. The vehicle was running with its driver side door open.

The driver may have voluntarily gone missing in the immediate area.

Truckee Police, California Highway Patrol and Nevada County and Washoe County sheriff deputies conducted a search of the area. At 9:30 a.m. a deceased subject was found.

Police have not released the identity of the person involved.

Check back for more updates.