Daylight Saving Time: Prepare to ‘fall back’

Prepare to ‘fall back’

Nevada County, along with most of the United States, will “fall back” one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, as Daylight Saving Time ends for this year.

Most of the nation will return to Daylight Standard Time on Sunday. Both sunrise and sunset will come about an hour earlier.

California voters last year approved a proposition that allows the state Legislature to make Daylight Saving Time year-round. It also allows the Legislature to tweak the days and times Daylight Saving Time starts and ends.

However, any change is contingent on the federal government permitting it.

That means California, at least for now, will continue to follow Daylight Saving Time.

The state will again “spring forward” one hour on March 8.

— City Editor Alan Riquelmy