David Jones earns prestigious Gold Country Kiwanis award | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

David Jones earns prestigious Gold Country Kiwanis award

News News |

Submitted by Jan Weaver
Gold Country Kiwanian, David Jones was recently presented with the club’s prestigious Dunlap Award, which is given to a Kiwanian that continually contributes and supports youth in their community. Jones has been the Gold Country Kiwanis Club president three times, club treasurer six times and has served as club secretary three times. He has sponsored new members on many occasions and participates in all membership meetings, board meetings and “Team One” meetings. Fellow members say Jones is always ready to help out at any event. He also oversees the club’s finances, collects all monies at each event — including countless and long hours at the Nevada County Fair food booth.
Submitted by Jan Weaver

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more