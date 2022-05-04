 Daughters of the American Revolution donate to service dogs for veterans program | TheUnion.com
Daughters of the American Revolution donate to service dogs for veterans program

Submitted by Cynthia Eberhardt
The Captain John Oldham Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution recently made a $300 donation to “4 Paws 4 Vets,” a nonprofit that trains service dogs for veterans who struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).Pictured are Chapter Regent Cynthia Eberhart, left, with Terry Sandhoff and her Bernedoodle, Bountiful Grace. Sandhoff developed the curriculum and programs for 4 Paws 4 Vets. She trains dogs of all breeds, which then go on to assist veterans in their daily lives. The training is free to any veteran. Sandhoff has been training dogs for nearly 45 years and has worked at Placer County SPCA as an Animal Behavior Specialist. Information about her nonprofit can be found at 4paws2freedom.org.
