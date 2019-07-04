Daughters of American Revolution welcome first African American woman to its national board

When Wilhelmena Rhodes Kelly hit a roadblock while researching her family history, a chance encounter at a conference with members of the Daughters of American Revolution (DAR) got her the help she needed to keep going. Now, Kelly is helping the DAR have its own breakthrough moment. Next week, the lineage-based group will install Kelly as the head of its New York state organization and the first African American woman on its national governing board. Kelly, 72, joined the DAR in 2004.

