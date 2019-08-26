Date set for Nevada County murder trial

Date set for murder trial

The murder trial for two men accused in connection with Stan Norman’s death is set for Feb. 18, a prosecutor said Monday.

Sean Bryant, 53, and Michael McCauley, 43, both face a murder charge in connection with the April 2018 death of Norman, 70. The men have pleaded not guilty.

In addition to setting the trial date, Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger on Monday scheduled an Oct. 7 hearing for McCauley and a trial readiness conference on Jan. 24 for both men, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said.

“We gave the court a month-long estimate,” Walsh said of the trial’s length. “It could be shorter than that.”

Authorities claim Bryant was at his girlfriend’s house when he shot Norman with glass marbles and a crossbow. McCauley helped and assisted in burying the remains.

— Alan Riquelmy