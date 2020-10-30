DA’s report: No criminal charges in Gabriel Strickland shooting

From a Friday, Oct. 30, release:

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING REPORT RELEASED: today the District Attorney’s Office publicly released its findings related to the criminal investigation into the officer involved shooting that took place on January 1, 2020, that resulted in the death of Gabriel Strickland.

From the report: “When Gabriel Strickland lowered his gun and pointed it at them Deputies Tripp, King, and Detective Hooper fired their weapons. In that moment it is clear they did so with the honest intent to protect themselves, and fellow law enforcement officers, from being shot and killed. Gabriel Strickland made the decision to lower his weapon and point it at them. This action was a deliberate choice by Gabriel Strickland to end his life.

The danger to others was objectively apparent, imminent and appeared necessary. The actions of the law enforcement officers were clearly reasonable and legally justifiable under the circumstances; no criminal charges will be filed against any of the peace officers as a result.

The loss of any human life is tragic. It is regrettable that Gabriel Strickland died; especially by the hands of law enforcement. Whatever personal conflict or struggles led Gabriel Strickland down a troubled path that ended with the interaction he had with law enforcement on January 1, 2020, we as a community, and in law enforcement, must search to find ways to prevent and reduce these unfortunate occurrences from happening in the future.”

This report was completed after a detailed and careful investigation. It is being released publicly to demonstrate our commitment to transparency.

