DA’s Office: Dash-cam footage of shooting expected next week

ALTA SIERRA OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING UPDATE

We want the public to know that we have been diligently conducting interviews related to this incident and are gathering background information to piece together what led up to this incident between Ms. Crawford and law enforcement. Critical evidence was collected at the scene and an autopsy has also been conducted.

We are working to have the dash camera footage from the two patrol vehicles released to the public. There are some technical issues in releasing this footage. There are two videos (one from each patrol vehicle present at the scene), that are then synchronized with the audio from the deputy attached to that respective patrol vehicle. A media company is working with the downloaded data to link up the audio from both deputies who were present at the scene. We expect this to be finished early next week and want to release this to the public as soon as it is complete.

The dash camera footage captured the majority of the incident between Ms. Crawford and law enforcement and is very relevant towards establishing what took place. We ask for the public to be patient and wait for the evidence to be released before making any conclusions about what happened.

The loss of human life is tragic. Regardless of whether the shooting is justified, or not, the emotional trauma is worsened in a situation where a young woman is shot and killed in front of her children. The District Attorney’s Office is taking this investigation seriously. We are committed to a careful and transparent review of all the evidence.

Source: Nevada County District Attorney’s Office