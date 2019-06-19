DarkHorse Golf Club changes ownership, closes temporarily

When David Anglin and his wife moved to Grass Valley, they did so partly because of a golf course.

Anglin enjoyed the DarkHorse Golf Club, quickly became a member and developed friends there.

“I loved the course,” he said. “It’s a great layout.”

Anglin, who gave up his about 11-year membership in December, said in recent memory the club “seemed to be on the wane.”

Restroom construction aside, there was little improvement, said Anglin, adding there were safety concerns and the previous owners were seldom around.

“It kind of leaves you with a bad taste,” he said.

On May 31 at 8:15 a.m., the DarkHorse Golf Club changed ownership from the Asian Pacific Group, LLC to the Pacific Loan Management, Inc., according to documents provided by the Nevada County Clerk Recorder office.

The Asian Pacific Group bought the course in 2013, per previous reporting by The Union.

The new owners, Pacific Loan Management, Inc., did not respond to calls from The Union for comment.

Robert Austin, who said he is an employee for the new company and a relative of the new owners, is working with staff members to clean up the golf course and decide what to do next, he said.

“(It is) private property, privately owned, and what we’re going to do, we don’t know,” said Austin in an interview.

While currently closed — likely for the summer — the owners are working to revamp the business model and make the course safer for possible public use in the future, said Austin.

“It’s been neglected for years,” he said.

Austin would not disclose the names of the individuals who own the club.

“We don’t know how exactly when we’re going to open it,” said Austin.

