Into the Trees

 DARBY DAVENPORT

Darby Davenport’s photograph, “Into the Trees” was awarded the Best Photo of the Year by the Nevada County Camera Club at their annual awards presentation earlier this month. Davenport’s photo was selected by club members from over 676 photos submitted by members throughout the year. “We are pleased and excited that Darby’s photo won Best Photo this year” stated Mike Shea, president of Nevada County Camera Club.

“Darby is a relatively new member — yet she is a very accomplished photographer with an amazingly artistic eye and tremendous skills. We are lucky to have her in the club and look forward to seeing more of her work,” Shea said.